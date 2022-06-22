A Red Wing resident asked, “What apartments are available for Section 8 in Red Wing?”
The Section 8 housing program is used interchangeably with the program called the “Housing Choice Voucher.”
According to Housing and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Kurt Keena, there isn’t a complete list compiled of apartments that will accept housing vouchers.
“We don’t know exactly what apartments take housing vouchers. Essentially, it is voluntary on the part of landlords, and there isn’t a requirement to accept a Section 8 voucher,” he said.
The issue of locating apartments that take housing vouchers stems from the increasing market rate rent prices, the voucher program hasn’t increased the amount covered. Red Wing applied for an exception that allows for 120% of the payment standard.
“A lot of apartments unfortunately are more expensive than the Housing Choice program will qualify for. Right now what we are seeing is the market rents have increased so much that a lot of apartments that used to meet the rent criteria have now gone above.” Keena said.
“A lot of places will accept the voucher if the payment standard will work for them. It is just right now the rent has increased so much faster than the payment standard of the program,” he said. “We asked for permission to go up to 120% of that payment standard, and they gave us that authority which helped a little bit.”
When looking for a place that will accept Section 8, also known as the Housing Choice Voucher, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority is a good place to start.
“We get this question a lot, we know of places that historically have taken them, but we don’t know of particular vacancies. However, besides our properties, there are other federally subsidized properties in town that we can inform people about,” Keena said.
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority has resources and the ability to help locate housing that will accept the vouchers. They also have properties of their own that qualify for affordable housing.
For more information and resources visit redwinghra.org or call the Housing and Redevelopment Authority at 651-388-7571.
