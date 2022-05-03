In March, Rep. Angie Craig secured $3.21 million in broadband funding – as a part of a federal bill – to help rural Goodhue County residents receive better high-speed internet access.
County leaders had been working for months, if not years, to secure substantial broadband funding, making this capital through community project funding that more crucial.
The project is in its initial stages and according to county IT director John Smith the budgetary scope is as follows:
Mazeppa west: $1,020,417
Goodhue east: $1,431,636
Goodhue north: $1,135,321
Hay Creek: $462,054
Welch Village: $80,000
Fixed wireless project utilizing licensed 5-G spectrum: $150,000
The question
Last week, a Featherstone Township resident asked the Republican Eagle if residents there were going to receive better speeds.
Their question read:
“I see that the broadband issue did not say anything about Featherstone Township. I live not even one mile out of the city limits and my internet is slow and very expensive. So what about me? Welch is about 10 miles out.”
Unfortunately, the simple answer is no.
“Any type of grant program we offer or apply for we send it out to all of our broadband providers in the county and they submit requests based on their feasibility studies,” Scott Arneson, county administrator, said. “I know Featherstone is often brought up, but I don’t believe anything was proposed at this time.”
