Starting July 1, Red Wing residents will see changes to their water and sewer rates to cover increased cost of services. The differences affect both the fixed fee for water availability and the variable fee that is based on usage.
Availability
Water availability pays for the buildings, equipment, pipes and people necessary to deliver clean, fresh water to residents and get the sewage water out. This is a fixed dollar amount every month and is based on individual water meter size.
“This rate is going up for everyone to cover the increased costs of the services. However, in the past, residents in single-family homes were paying more percentage-wise than businesses and multifamily property owners for this availability. A new policy now makes the system fairer because residents, multi-family property owners, and businesses will all be paying a more equal amount proportionally,” according to the city.
Consumption
Water consumption pays for the power, chemicals, testing and maintenance to pump water to a resident and get the sewage out. The amount charged is contingent on how much water a resident uses each month and is not fixed.
“Rates are changing somewhat for everyone, but not a huge amount – and residents will most likely favor this change . . . Some people may not see an increase in their consumption portion of their payment, and some will even see this portion of their payment go down, according to a city document.
Rates
Single family water
Availability charge will see a $6.04 increase from the old rate of $13.96 to the new of $20. The commodity charge will increase by $0.01 to $3.78.
Single family sewer
Availability charge will see a $2.93 increase from the old rate of $16.07 to the new of $19. The commodity charge will decrease by $1.14 to $3.64.
For more information, visitred-wing.org/1090/2022-Water-and-Sewer-Rate-Changes.
