Last week the Republican Eagle discovered that the boxes at Third and Bush Street are used for electrical purposes to power different downtown Red Wing events.
The question of who painted them still hung in the balance, but after an outpour of responses from the community, the artist has been identified as Art Kenyon.
Kenyon is a local Red Wing resident who is dedicated to the arts and believes in a strong community.
“I have been intrigued with the creative process and the visual arts from an early age and have applied those problem/solutions principles in my work,” Kenyon said. “My studies at the university and other mentoring activities throughout the years have taught me techniques in drawing, painting and printmaking which I continue to explore in my art studio at the Anderson Center today.”
The electrical boxes were painted as a part of an artistic grant from the Wings Foundation, according to Curt Gruhl, foundation board member.
“There is a wonderful surge right now to build a strong arts community in Red Wing that has resulted in a concerted effort to increase the public art presence in the downtown area,” Kenyon said. “We have added sculptures and created an Art Walk downtown, added mosaic benches, and new flower pots on the sidewalks. It was a natural extension of these efforts to create artwork with colorful flowers on the electrical posts. We wanted to add to the continuity of public art for everyone to see.”
Kenyon decided to paint flowers as his main design on the boxes to represent the flower baskets and pots placed around downtown.
“We have such amazing natural beauty in and around our city and I wanted to represent that natural beauty with the colorful flowers painted on the posts,” Kenyon said.
