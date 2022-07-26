A local resident asked on July 23:
“I am not new to the city of Red Wing, in fact, I have lived here my whole life. I now find myself thinking of ways to fill my retirement and was interested in joining a city commission. Can anyone join commissions in the city? Is there a requirement?”
Red Wing has 14 commissions and boards that help lead the area into a prosperous future.
Those who have lived within city limits for at least six months are eligible to apply for membership -- this is the only requirement.
There is one application form for all boards and each applicant is reviewed by the mayor who then recommends appointments to the city council, according to the city’s website.
City council members have final say on all appointments.
Those interested can apply on red-wing.org. Paper applications can be filled and mailed to the city hall located at 315 W. Fourth St.
There are three commissions with current vacancies, including arts and culture, human rights and sustainability.
To find more information about a specific group, contact its appointed staff liaisons as found on the city’s website.
