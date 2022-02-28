Owner Allison House

Owner Allison House builds an arrangement. Republican Eagle file photo

National Floral Design Day is Feb.28 and a perfect way to recognize the botanic art form is to stop by any three of Red Wing’s flower shops.

Clementine Flowers

Owner Allison House creates pre-order floral arrangements for any occasion and runs her storefront in the lobby of St. James Hotel. At the store, customers can purchase potted plants, flower bouquets, antiques and other bits and bobs.

Location: 406 Main St.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: (651) 800-2060

Website: www.flowersbyclementine.com

Hallstroms Florist & Greenhouses

Hallstroms

“Hallstroms Florist & Greenhouses is a fourth generation family owned business established in 1886. We have grown for 135 years to become a full service floral business. Our roots started out as a fruit and vegetable farm selling to local hotels, merchants, and residents, to our current two location retail floral and greenhouse one acre operation,” according to its website.

Florist and Sweet Shoppe

Location: 317 Bush St.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: (651) 388-7178

Website: hallstromflowers.com/florist%2Fsweet-shoppe 

Greenhouse and Garden Center

Location: 785 Hallstrom Drive

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: (651) 388-7178

Website: hallstromflowers.com/greenhouses%2Fgarden-center 

Sargent’s Nursery

Sargent's Nursery

Sargent's Nursery is located at in Red Wing. Rachel Fergus / Republican Eagle

“As a family-owned business Sargent’s offers you something very different from the big-box stores. Sargent’s has a relaxed and personal atmosphere where you can spend time shopping, asking questions, or browsing our greenhouses and gardens. We are known for our large selection of quality landscape plants, landscaping materials and garden decor,” according to its website.

Location: 3352 N. Service Drive

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 651-388-3847

Website: www.sargentsnursery.com

