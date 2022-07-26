A Republican Eagle reader asked on July 22:
“Where can I volunteer in Red Wing? I moved here and want to support my neighbors by giving back and offering my time.”
The city works with United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties’ program partners to offer a multitude of volunteer opportunities in the area.
The following are just a few of the local organizations looking for help. A full list of options can be found on the city’s website.
Area Seniors
Red Wing Area Seniors needs volunteers to work the donation door at Annadee’s Closet.
According to Kim Wojcik, executive director, the hours would be flexible and applicants must be willing to do some minor lifting.
Contact Wojcik at rwasdirector@gmail.com or 651-327-2255 for more information
Benedictine Living Community
Benedictine Living Community is a senior care facility located at 213 Pioneer Road. They have several different volunteer positions open, including:
Craft group lead
Bingo caller
Meal delivery driver
Birthday celebration planner
Exercise lead
Garden worker
Painter
One-on-one worker with residents
Contact wellness director Ashley Jeranek at Ashely.Jeranek@benedictineliving.org for more information.
CARE Clinic
CARE Clinic is a non-profit health center that focuses on helping underserved, low-income residents of Goodhue County and Lake City. The clinic is located at 906 College Ave. in Red Wing.
Available volunteer positions include:
Committee members
Dental hygienists and assistants
Dentists
Greeters
Intake workers
Interpreters for Spanish
Lab technicians
Medical providers and specialists
Nurses
Resource coordinators
Contact president Julie Malyon at 651-388-1022 for more information.
Faith in Action
Faith in Action in Red Wing is a non-profit that helps individuals remain independent by providing transportation and delivery services.
The faith team are looking for volunteers to drive people to and from their local appointments that they would otherwise miss due to mobility issues.
Call the Faith in Action office at 651-327-2400 for more information.
