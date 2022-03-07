As spring fast approaches, a new Red Wing resident wondered what golf cart rules and permits they need to know about for safe riding.
The following information was gathered from the city’s Golf Cart Ordinance.
General rules
Golf carts:
May be operated on city streets from May 1 to Oct. 31 during daylight hours.
At no time should reach speeds greater than 20 miles per hour.
Must not enter any intersection without yielding the right of way to any vehicles or pedestrians.
Should not be operated on downtown streets, highways or freeways.
Must remain locked and parked when not in use.
Operators need to be 18 years or older.
Must have functioning headlights, brakes, reflex reflectors and turn signals.
Permit
A permit is required for any golf cart use on city streets by the Red Wing Police Department. Applicants must provide insurance verification to show that they maintain liability for any issues that may arise.
Required forms can be obtained at the department office during Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The fee is $30 for a full year and a sticker will be provided to place on the golf cart.
For more information, visit mn-redwing.civicplus.com/264/Golf-Cart-Permits or contact the records department at 651.267.2605.
