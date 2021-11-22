Nov. 23 is National Espresso Day and a few Republican Eagle readers have wondered where they can get a cup of joe in Red Wing.
The following includes some of the local businesses that serve coffee drinks.
Mandy’s Coffee & Café
Mandy’s Coffee has an extensive drink menu with popular items one won’t find anywhere else in the area.
Best-selling cuppas are the lavender latte, Mandy’s Mug, mocha, MIEL, nitro and other flavored lattes, according to its website.
Address: 419 W. Third St.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: 651-800-2026
Website: mandyscafe.com
Hanisch Bakery & Coffee Shop
Hanisch offers many specialty coffee beverages including, the Turtle Mocha, Raspberry White Chocolate, Rocha Mocha, Hammer Head, Americano, espresso, latte and more.
Address: 410 W. Third St.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: 651-388-1589
Website: hanischbakery.com
Red Wing Confectionery
RW Confectionery uses MorningStar Coffee to create fresh hot or cold beverages, according to its website.
“No matter what the season, we have delicious beverages that will hit the spot,” the business states.
Address: 323 Main St.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 651-388-0174
Website: redwingconfectionery.com
Caribou Coffee
According to Caribou, the Red Wing location “is a premium coffeehouse featuring high quality, handcrafted beverages and food . . . we serve expertly roasted coffee blends & espressos and our handcrafted beverages, such as mochas and lattes, are created using only the best ingredients. Our food offerings include a variety of premium breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks to fuel life's adventures.”
Address: 726 Main St.
Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: (651) 388-1910
Website: locations.cariboucoffee.com/us/mn/red-wing/726-main-street
Starbucks
Starbucks is a world-renowned coffee shop currently offering holiday inspired beverages. Red Wing’s location is within Target for one-stop shopping.
Address: 151 Tyler Road N.
Hours: Everyday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 651-388-7704
Website: starbucks.com/store-locator/store/1015152/target-red-wing-t-1522-151-tyler-rd-n-red-wing-mn-55066-us
