Let’s get cheesy!
April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day and many local restaurants offer the sandwich on their menu for residents to celebrate all week long.
Bayside Saloon & Grill
Menu item: Triple Grilled Cheese is a slice of American, Swiss and pepper jack cheese, with two pieces of bacon and tomato on grilled bread.
Address: 1516 Old W. Main St.
Phone: (651) 388-1616
Website: baysidetapandsteakhouse.com
Kelly’s Taphouse
Menu item: Mega Grilled Cheese Sandwich is filled with a five cheese blend mixed, cream cheese and bacon bits.
Address: 1530 Old W. Main St.
Phone: (651) 388-9913
Website: kellystaphouse.com
Pie Plate Café
Menu item: Scoonie Grilled Cheese is made with Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, jam and mayo.
Address: 2000 Old W. Main St.
Phone: (651) 376-8993
Website: www.stockholmpieandgeneralstore.com/copy-of-pie-menu-2
Randy’s
Menu item: Hot Ham and Cheese
Address: 709 Main St.
Email: randyscatering@hotmail.com
Website: randysinredwing.com
Staghead
Menu item: Kids Hot Ham & Cheese
Address: 219 Bush St.
Phone: 651-212-6494
Website: www.thestaghead.com
