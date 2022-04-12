Grilled Cheese

Photo by Pixabay.

Let’s get cheesy!

April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day and many local restaurants offer the sandwich on their menu for residents to celebrate all week long.

Bayside Saloon & Grill

Menu item: Triple Grilled Cheese is a slice of American, Swiss and pepper jack cheese, with two pieces of bacon and tomato on grilled bread.

Address: 1516 Old W. Main St.

Phone: (651) 388-1616

Website: baysidetapandsteakhouse.com

Kelly’s Taphouse

Menu item: Mega Grilled Cheese Sandwich is filled with a five cheese blend mixed, cream cheese and bacon bits.

Address: 1530 Old W. Main St.

Phone: (651) 388-9913

Website: kellystaphouse.com

Pie Plate Café

Menu item: Scoonie Grilled Cheese is made with Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, jam and mayo.

Address: 2000 Old W. Main St.

Phone: (651) 376-8993

Website: www.stockholmpieandgeneralstore.com/copy-of-pie-menu-2 

Randy’s

Menu item: Hot Ham and Cheese

Address: 709 Main St.

Email: randyscatering@hotmail.com

Website: randysinredwing.com

Staghead

Menu item: Kids Hot Ham & Cheese

Address: 219 Bush St.

Phone: 651-212-6494

Website: www.thestaghead.com 

