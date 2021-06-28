June is national adopt-a-cat month and although it’s almost over, it is never too late to help give a furry friend their forever home.
According to National Day, adopt-a-cat month was formed by American Humane 46 years ago to encourage people to adopt cats from shelters instead of buying them.
June was selected as the month because a lot of cats reproduce -- up to seven kittens -- during that time and those kittens tend to end up in shelters.
Adopting from shelters is especially important right now because of the lack of foot traffic, funding and supplies due to the pandemic.
Animals are also currently being surrendered to shelters at an alarming rate because, as people go back to work, those who got pets in quarantine are realizing that they can’t handle them anymore, according to American Humane.
Some readers have been wondering where/how they can adopt a cat in the local and larger Goodhue/Pierce area to give a feline a lasting home.
The answer: there is a shelter in Red Wing and many foster groups in surrounding areas.
The following are a few of the shelters and foster groups who love kitties almost as much as a crazy cat lady does.
River Bluff Humane Society
River Bluff is a small nonprofit that cares for local animals in need. The mission is “to protect animals by providing shelter, promoting adoption & responsible pet ownership, and preventing animal over-population,” according to the website.
Type: Shelter
Location: 1213 Brick Ave., Red Wing, MN
Contact information: 651-388-5286
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Website: rbhspets.org
Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue
Wags & Whiskers is a nonprofit rescue organization that has no shelter, but instead houses animals in foster homes while they await adoption.
Type: Foster-based rescue group
Location: Farmington, Minn.
Contact information: wagswhiskersmn@gmail.com
Website: www.wagsmn.org/adoption/adoptable-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=16822986&petIndex_0=-1
Pet Haven
Pet Haven was founded in 1952 as Minnesota’s first foster-based animal rescue group, according to the organization’s website. After rehabilitation, all of its animals go to live in safe, loving foster homes before adoption.
Type: Foster-based rescue group
Contact information: cats@pethavenmn.org or 952-831-3825
Website: pethavenmn.org/about-us/
Twin Cities Pet Rescue
Twin Cities Pet Rescue focuses on rescuing abandoned, homeless, abused, neglected and otherwise unwanted animals. The ultimate goal is to find each animal a stable and loving forever home, according to the group's website. The group has rescued and helped over 2,000 animals get adopted.
Type: Foster based rescue group
Location: Twin Cities
Contact information: cats@twincitiespetrescue.org
