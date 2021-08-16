National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17 and a few readers have been wondering where they can celebrate in the local area.
The following is a list of some of the awesome second-hand stores in Goodhue and Pierce counties. Whether you are looking for clothes, home items, sports equipment and more, these stores have something for everyone at discounted prices.
Annadee’s Closet
According to its website, Annadee’s is owned and operated by Red Wing Area Seniors Inc., a nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the store helps provide programs and services for older adults and their caregivers.
Address: 321 Potter St., Red Wing, MN 55066
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Phone: 651-388-7031
Website: www.redwingareaseniors.org/Annadees.html
Wise Penny Thrift Store
St. John’s Lutheran Church runs this store. Proceeds go to missions, the parochial school and a host of other church initiatives.
Address: 206 Bush St., Red Wing, MN 55066
Hours: Monday through Saturday, noon- 4 p.m.
Phone: 651-385-0565
Thrifty Sisters
Address: N1231 Wabash St., Bay City, WI 54723
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 715-594-3114
Website: www.facebook.com/groups/1496071104037814
Treasures In Time
Address: 1208 Brick Ave., Red Wing, MN 55066
Hours: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tried and True Thrift
Address: 185 E .Main St., Ellsworth, WI 54011
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone:715-273-4933
Website: www.facebook.com/triedandtruethrift
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.