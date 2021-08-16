Thrift shopping
Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17 and a few readers have been wondering where they can celebrate in the local area.

The following is a list of some of the awesome second-hand stores in Goodhue and Pierce counties. Whether you are looking for clothes, home items, sports equipment and more, these stores have something for everyone at discounted prices.

Annadee’s Closet

According to its website, Annadee’s is owned and operated by Red Wing Area Seniors Inc., a nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the store helps provide programs and services for older adults and their caregivers.

Address: 321 Potter St., Red Wing, MN 55066

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: 651-388-7031

Website: www.redwingareaseniors.org/Annadees.html 

Wise Penny Thrift Store

St. John’s Lutheran Church runs this store. Proceeds go to missions, the parochial school and a host of other church initiatives.

Address: 206 Bush St., Red Wing, MN 55066

Hours: Monday through Saturday, noon- 4 p.m.

Phone: 651-385-0565

Thrifty Sisters

Address: N1231 Wabash St., Bay City, WI 54723

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 715-594-3114

Website: www.facebook.com/groups/1496071104037814

Treasures In Time

Address: 1208 Brick Ave., Red Wing, MN 55066

Hours: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tried and True Thrift

Address: 185 E .Main St., Ellsworth, WI 54011

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone:715-273-4933

Website: www.facebook.com/triedandtruethrift

