Two recycling bins are located at the Frontenac drop box. Submitted photo

Goodhue County has 11 recycling boxes for urban and rural residents to drop off their unwanted items.

Goodhue County shows the 11 recycling locations

Map provided by Goodhue County shows the 11 recycling locations.

Clean and empty cans, glass bottles and jars, magazines, newspaper, office paper, plastic bottles and numbers 1-2 cardboard can be recycled at all box locations.

Cannon Falls

Location: Cannon Falls Public Pool Park

Address: 805 Stoughton St. W.

Vasa Township

Box 1

Location: Cannon Valley Trail (near Welch Village Ski)

Address: 26685 County 7 Blvd

Box 2

Location: Goodhue County Highway Department

Address: 30780 County 7 Blvd

Red Wing

Goodhue County center

Employees sifting through recycling items at the Goodhue County center. Submitted photo

Location: Goodhue County Recycling Center

Address: 3745 Highway 61

Florence Township

Location: Frontenac Sportsman Club

Address: 30301 Territorial Rd

Goodhue

Location: City of Goodhue

Address: 204 Broadway St. S.

Bellchester

Location: GB Feed Store

Address: 303 Great Western Ave.

Pine Island

Location: Next to the brush dump

Address: 501 Center Drive E.

Wanamingo

Location: Cenex Gas Station

Address: 700 Third Ave.

Kenyon

Location: Goodhue County Highway Department

Address: 1005 Highway 60

Zumbrota

Location: Wedge Lumber Company

Address: E. First St.

For more information, review the county’s recycling guidelines or contact public works at 651-385-3025.

