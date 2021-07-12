A reader asked about the gutted car wash site on Old West Main Street in Red Wing.
Their question reads: “What is going in at the old car wash . . . Are we ever going to get another grocery store in Red Wing?”
The reader’s question came just before the Red Wing City Council approved a redevelopment project for the site.
The existing car wash building will be converted into a three tenant structure that could include two restaurants with drive-thru windows and one without.
“So far only one tenant has a signed lease, Scooter’s Coffee,” Steve Kohn, planning manager, said.
The owner of the property, Eric Stelter, is working on finding additional tenants.
The construction timetable is undetermined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.