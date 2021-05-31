On June 8, 2020, 17-year-old Garret N. Berg from Farmington died after another cliff jumper landed on him in Lake Byllesby.
As another summer approaches, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office continues to take many measures to discourage people from jumping.
The area where people jump off the cliffs is owned by Boy Scouts of America’s Northern Star Council, but that doesn’t deter hundreds of people from trespassing each year.
Capt. Josh Hanson explained that the Sheriff’s Office has developed a three-part mitigation plan to prevent future accidents.
Plan
1. Coordinate a public service announcement and other components as part of an awareness effort.
2. Create a memorial for Berg as part of a prevention strategy.
3. Establish physical mitigation efforts and implementations, including Crime Prevention by Environmental Design, fences, actual enforcement and other ideas.
“We are actively making progress in all three parts and it’s very much a collaborative effort between multiple government and private entities, as well as the Berg family,” Hanson said.
