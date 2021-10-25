Candy corn. Whether you love it or hate it, the three-layered sweet has become a Halloween staple for eating and decorating.
As Oct. 31 fast approaches, a few Republican Eagle readers have wondered what’s the history behind such a classic treat.
History
The true origins of candy corn is up to interpretation, but according to legend and the History Channel, George Renninger invented it while working for the Wunderle Candy Company in Philadelphia during the 1880s.
Wunderle was the first producer to sell multi-colored candy, according to the National Confectioners Association.
The Goelitz Candy Company -- later known as Jelly Belly Candy Company -- popularized the treat in 1898 under the name “Chicken Feed.”
Candy corn was originally produced between August and November due to a lack of automated machinery, and after many decades it’s still considered a fall item, according to Always a Treat.
Production
When it was first created in the 1880s, each candy piece was made by hand. Now with modern technology, candy corn is mass produced by machines in the U.S. and overseas.
Ingredients include: sugar, corn syrup, salt, sesame oil, honey, artificial flavor, food colorings, gelatin and confectioner's glaze.
