A reader wrote in and asked about the construction going on at Twin Bluff Middle School: “Why are they digging a huge hole in front of Red Wing middle school? Are they putting in an outdoor pool for the students?”
The Republican Eagle reached out to Superintendent Karsten Anderson and he was able to answer this burning question.
“This summer, the district is constructing two playgrounds at Twin Bluff School, one is a natural playground that has been completed,” Anderson said. “The area with a hole is for a more traditional playground. We expect this playground to be completed this summer or fall and will serve Twin Bluff students and the entire community.”
On April 19, 2021, the Red Wing School Board discussed the playground in detail and allocated $70,000 toward the project.
The playground will be located between the primary school entrance and Twin Bluff Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.