A new area resident asked the Republican Eagle where the outdoor public parks are located in Ellsworth and Red Wing.

Even though the weather is cold and snow can be seen for miles, the following parks can still be used for hiking, kite flying, bird watching and more.

Ellsworth

Summit Hill Park

Location: West  Summit Avenue

Offerings: “Picnic tables and shelters, grills, drinking fountain, playground equipment, tennis courts, softball field, volleyball courts, concession stand/restroom facility, and park benches are available at the site. Summit Hill Park is the site of the Bob Young Ballfield and is the home of the popular Ellsworth Hubber Baseball Team. The park is used for passive recreation, as well as festival activities,” according to its website.

East End Park

Location: 398 E. Main St. 372

Offerings: Shelters, grills, benches, picnic tables, restrooms, basketball hoops, playgrounds and walking areas.

Red Wing

A.P. Anderson Park

Location: 101 Johnson Ave.

Offerings: Softball fields, tennis courts, soccer fields, open space for running and kite flying, hiking paths and play structure.

Website: www.red-wing.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/AP-Anderson-Park-1 

Bay Point Park

Location: Levee Road

Offerings: Located along the Mississippi River with walking trails, picnic areas, open spaces, a boat launch and more.

Website: www.red-wing.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Bay-Point-Park-3 

Central Park

Location: Downtown Red Wing

Offerings: Large area with a bandstand for festivities, parties and other events.

Website: www.red-wing.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Central-Park-6 

Colvill Park

Location: 515 Nymphara Lane

Offerings: Tennis courts, boat launch, picnic shelters, event building and more.

Website: www.red-wing.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Colvill-Park-9 

John Rich Park

Location: Downtown Red Wing

Offerings: “John H. Rich, an active founding member of the Civic League, donated $5,000 to finance the development of this park during the City Beautiful Movement. It has been landscaped with a fountain, pool, pergola and symmetrical bands of flowers with limestone sidewalks and granite benches,” according to its website.

Website: www.red-wing.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/John-Rich-Park-7 

Levee Park

Offerings: “The park is a passive, sitting park that consists of trails, large trees, benches, historical monuments, and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River. The park still serves as the passenger riverboat landing area for the City,” according to its website.

Website: www.red-wing.org/404/Levee-Park 

Memorial Park

Offerings: Open spaces, frisbee golf course, hiking and biking trails and more.

Website: www.red-wing.org/406/Memorial-Park 

