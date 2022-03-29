Ah, April Fools’ Day: the day of trickery, jokes and silliness. The day where it's OK to pull a prank on your parents, roommates, friends and family. You can let your goofiness shine and give everyone around you a good laugh.
This year Fools’ Day – April 1 – lands on a Friday and a few Republican Eagle readers are excited to celebrate but wondered what the history is behind such an amusement-filled 24 hours.
According to the History Channel, some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582.
“ . . . France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563. In the Julian Calendar . . . the new year began with the spring equinox around April 1,” History Channel stated.
Some French residents were slow to receive the news that the start of the new year had moved to Jan. 1 and continued to celebrate in April. Those unfortunate souls subsequently became the butt of jokes and were called April fools.
Historians have linked the day of jokes to an ancient Rome festival called Hilaria, Latin for joyful. This involved people dressing up in disguises and pranking other people, according to Parade.
The fun-filled day that Americans are familiar with was adopted in the early 1700s by English pranksters, according to the History Channel.
Red Wing celebrates
How will you be celebrating April Fools’ Day? We want to see fun photos and videos of your appropriate jokes. Email digital media to rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com or post them to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/republican.
