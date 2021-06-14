It is time once again to play the game we like to call: What is that random structure?
Behind the Red Wing High School sits a wooden stadium-like structure with benches on a downward slope.
Some have wondered what it is used for and after speaking with George Nemanich, principal at Red Wing High School, we found the answer.
It’s an outdoor classroom.
“It was built in the early 2000's by a former science teacher here at the high school named Kevin Horvat . . . He also had built a similar classroom at Twin Bluff Middle School when he taught there as well,” Nemanich said. “Kevin died in 2009, but the structures he planned and created have stood and have been visited and used to this day by the students and staff of Red Wing High School.”
In the warmer school months, students will sometimes use the classroom during their lunch hour and teachers will hold class out there, Nemanich said.
He also mentioned that the outdoor structure needs a good sanding and fresh staining since it has aged quite a bit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.