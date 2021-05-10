Recently, a Republican Eagle reader wrote in and asked about a concrete structure located on the west side of Highway 19 in Red Wing.
The email reads:
“On Highway 19 in the valley between Vasa and Burnside there is a concrete structure on the west hillside. It was built a couple of years ago, and it was even surrounded by landscaping. I wonder if it has something to do with electricity? It's been bugging me every time I drive that way, and I'm curious as to what it is.”
After much help from Samantha Pierret, Goodhue County planner and zoning administrator, Frank Peterson, building official for Red Wing, and Steve Kohn, planning manager for Red Wing, we got the answer.
The concrete structure is a turnaround for Xcel Energy trucks so they can access the power poles from a solar garden that is on top of the hill.
The solar garden is located at 6551 Leeson Lane and the concrete turnaround has an unidentified address due to no public access.
