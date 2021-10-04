Trick-or-treating; a quintessential part of anyone’s Halloween festivities. Whether one is passing out the treats or doing a little bit of tricking, the young and old can both get into the spooky spirit.
Some Republican Eagle readers have wondered what they can pass out this Halloween that is healthy, but still enjoyable for all. The following list includes a few options that are sure to delight.
Small popcorn bags
Many popcorn brands -- including Smartfood, Skinny Pop and Boom Chicka Pop -- sell small 0.5 to 0.65 ounce bags. These are perfect for trick-or-treaters looking for something salty to mix in with all their other candy treasures.
Organic hard candies
Think candy, but healthy.
There are many sweet producers that use only organic ingredients, including YumEarth and Lovely Candy Company.
YumEarth makes a large assortment of hard candy drops, lollipops and more. Their organic products are free from the top eight food allergens, high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes and GMOs, according to their website.
Lovely Candy Company’s treats are vegan, gluten free, organic and non-GMO.
UNREAL candy
UNREAL -- a candy company -- sells healthy versions of M&M’s, Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Mounds bars. All are made with fair trade, sustainable and organic ingredients. Their peanut butter cups and coconut bars are vegan.
Organic fruit snacks
Fruit snacks are universally loved by kids of all ages. Black Forest and Annie’s both sell organic, naturally flavored gummy treats. They can be purchased in mini packs, ideal for passing out on Halloween.
Mini toys
Although mini toys aren’t a treat to consume, children love receiving Halloween inspired stickers, rubber ducks, slime, sticky skeletons, rings and more. Interactive toys can be a welcomed break from all the candy and junk food.
