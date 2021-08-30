Ah, libraries. There is truly something so magical about going to a place filled with rows upon rows of books waiting to be read.
When walking into a library, everyone knows they are going to be welcomed by fellow readers with a warmth that can be described as a gooey chocolate chip cookie handcrafted with love. For readers and even non-readers, it can feel like home.
Sometimes though, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, people can forget to visit and explore everything local libraries offer.
So this week’s “Your Question Answered” is to remind people of all the exciting things that can take place at the Red Wing and Ellsworth libraries.
One must remember that although each new book is an adventure in and of itself, libraries also hold special events to bring more excitement to their communities.
Red Wing Public Library
Arts & Cultures Commission workshop: Sept. 2, 5-6 p.m.
Overbooked Reading Group: Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m.
Virtual author visit from Marcie Rendon: Sept. 11, 10-11 a.m.
Friends of the Library Book Club: Sept. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
According to the library, club members discuss the month’s selection and other books they have enjoyed. New members are always welcome.
Friends of the Library meeting: Sept. 21, 4-5 p.m.
Ellsworth Public Library
Story Time in the Park about friends: Sept. 3, 10-10:30 a.m.
Open to all ages for singing, talking, playing and reading.
Morning book club about “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts: Sept. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Story Time in the Park about yellow with special guest reader Ms. Elise: Sept.10, 10-10:30 a.m.
Evening in the Park Storytime: Sept. 14, 6:30-7 p.m.
Open to kids of all ages and their families for songs, stories and a craft.
Story Time in the Park about pigs: Sept. 17, 10-10:30 a.m.
LEGO in the park: Sept. 21, 4-4:30 p.m.
Library Board meeting: Sept. 22, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Story Time in the Park about fall: Sept. 24, 10-10:30 a.m.
