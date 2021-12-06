For some, the holidays are filled with joy and celebration, but for others this season can be a stressful time trying to make ends meet.
A few Republican Eagle readers have wondered what cash and food resources are available in Goodhue County.
The following list has been provided by the county’s website and can help low-income individuals.
Child Care Assistance Program – This program helps to pay child care costs for low-income working families.
Diversionary Work Program – A four-month program that helps parents go immediately to work.
Food Support Program – A program that helps low-income people with their food costs.
General Assistance – Minnesota’s primary safety net for single adults and childless couples. It provides monthly cash grants for persons who cannot provide for themselves, and whose income and resources are less than program limits.
Housing Support – A state-funded income supplement program that pays for room-and-board costs for low-income adults who have been placed in a licensed or registered setting with which a county human service agency has negotiated a monthly rate.
Minnesota Family Investment Program – Minnesota’s Cash and Food Assistance program for families.
Minnesota Supplemental Aid – A state-funded program that provides a monthly cash supplement to people who are aged, blind or disabled and who receive federal Supplemental Security Income benefits.
Refugee Cash Assistance – This program coordinates services to assist refugees in making the transition to life in the United States. These services include resettlement and placement, cash and medical assistance, and employment and social services.
For more information, contact the Income Maintenance Department at 651-385-3200.
