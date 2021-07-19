Some readers have been wondering what the painted metal boxes are at Third and Bush Street in Red Wing.
Jay Owens, city engineer, weighed in and explained that they are electrical boxes to support various downtown events.
“These electrical boxes were installed a few years ago during our pedestrian ramp project at this intersection,” Owens said. “During our preliminary design meetings with downtown businesses, the idea was brought up to provide electrical access for events. This electrical access works much better than running cords from businesses and light poles as it provides a clean connection to the city power source.”
Rick Moskwa, director of public works, said that the boxes support events including Fall Art Festival and the Father’s Day Car Show.
Sources were unable to say who painted them.
We want to know
Do you know who painted these boxes at Third and Bush? Email us at rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.