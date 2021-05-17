This summer is looking to be one filled with fun events, laughter and a lot more smiles as the state opens up and restrictions are lifted.
Red Wing Arts is joining in on this summer’s exciting activities with their “Concerts in the Park” series.
Starting May 19 to Sept. 1, every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Red Wing Central Park bandshell, free concerts for all ages will be held.
According to the Red Wing Arts’ website, their goal “is to expose the community to the power of music through a diverse lineup of professional musicians.”
A look at this year’s lineup:
May 19: Red Wing High School jazz band performance at 5:30 p.m.
May 26: Annie Mack (singer/songwriter)
June 2: Bells of the Bluffs (handbell ensemble)
June 9: Thomas X (hip-hop singer from the Red Lake Band Ojibwe)
June 16: Tony Cuchetti (singer)
June 23: Lena Elizabeth (singer)
June 30: Salsa del Soul (orchestra)
July 7: Moonlight Serenaders (14 piece dance band with vocals)
July 14: Everyday People and David Melby (teacher singing group)
July 21: Bluedog (blues band)
July 28: Amongst the Reeds (Irish band)
Aug. 4: Ecuador Manta (Andean and Latin fusion group)
Aug. 11: Patchouli & Terra Guitarra (guitarist and singer duo)
Aug. 18: Flipside (band)
Aug. 25: Soul Tight Committee (10 piece band)
Sept. 1: Jeremy Messersmith (indie pop singer/songwriter)
For more information about each performance, visit https://redwingarts.org/2021concerts.
Plan ahead
There is a 250 person limit to follow social distancing guidelines and Red Wing Arts will mark separate 6-foot spaces for families to gather.
To make a full event out of the evening, you can bring chairs and a cooler full of snacks and beverages.
