It’s time to pull out the sweaters, light a candle and grab a pumpkin spiced latte because fall is here.
There are so many great activities to indulge in as the weather gets cooler, but any perfect autumnal day includes curling up to watch a great movie.
Whether you are in the mood for a good cry, a swashbuckling adventure or some magic, there is a fall inspired movie for everyone.
The Republican Eagle has compiled a list of some of the most popular autumn films ranked by their score on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘Good Will Hunting’
Summary: Will Hunting played by Matt Damon has a genius level IQ, but works as a janitor at MIT. The story chronicles his life as a professor, therapist and others try to help him find his place in the world.
Rating: R
Release year: 1997
Score: 98%
‘Coco’
Summary: Young Miguel dreams of becoming a musician and while trying to prove his talents, he finds himself on a heartfelt adventure in the Land of the Dead.
Rating: PG
Release year: 2017
Score: 97%
‘When Harry Met Sally’
Summary: Harry and Sally meet after graduating college and have a passionate discussion about whether men and women can be friends. Over the years, the pair have intertwining lives and eventually seem to be falling in love while in separate relationships with other people.
Rating: R
Release year: 1989
Score: 91%
‘October Sky’
Summary: Homer Hickam doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a coal miner in West Virginia -- he wants to build rocket ships. Will he land amongst the stars or is Hickam destined to dig in the rubble?
Rating: PG
Release year: 1999
Score: 91%
‘Matilda’
Summary: Matilda is the story of how a young gifted girl rises above all the evil thrown her way to find an extraordinary life and happy family.
Rating: PG
Release year: 1998
Score: 90%
‘Dead Poets Society’
Summary: John Keating is a new English teacher for a traditional and uptight all-boys preparatory school. Trying to help his students reach their potential, Keating uses unorthodox teaching methods that don’t go over well with parents and school leadership.
Rating: PG
Release year: 1989
Score: 84%
‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
Summary: Young Harry Potter goes on a magical journey as he discovers his wizard powers, new friends, an enchanting school and evil enemies.
Rating: PG
Release year: 2001
Score: 81%
‘The Goonies’
Summary: A ragtag bunch of youth discover their sleepy town may hold a hidden hideaway of old pirate treasure.
Rating: PG
Release year: 1995
Score: 76%
‘The Blind Side’
Summary: Based on a true story, Michael Oher, a homeless Black teen, is taken in by Leight Anne Tuohys and her husband. As their new familial relationships grow, Oher starts to realize his incredible potential on the football field.
Rating: PG-13
Release year: 2009
Score: 66%
‘Hocus Pocus’
Summary: Teenager Max Dennison goes on a spellbinding journey with friends as he tries to defeat three evil witches he accidentally unleashed on his town.
Rating: PG
Release year: 1993
Score: 38%
‘Mona Lisa Smile’
Summary: Katherine Watson, recent UCLA graduate, goes against the grain as she tries to inspire her art history students at a prestigious all-female college.
Rating: PG-13
Release year: 2003
Score: 34%
