A Republican Eagle reader asked: “I wondered if you could tell me who is re-doing the former Ferrin Furniture building in Red Wing?”
According to Kyle Klatt in the Red Wing Community Development department, the former Ferrin’s Furniture building will be a tobacco and smoke shop.
“There is an individual that purchased the building about two or three months ago. As far as we know the intent is to operate a smoke shop out of that location,” Klatt said. “He has applied for and received a tobacco license from the city about a month ago and more recently he has applied for signage from the Historic Preservation Commission.”
Currently the individual that purchased the building is working on remodeling. Other plans the owner has for the building include apartments or housing on the upper level of the former Ferrin Furniture building.
The shop is still in early stages and the opening date for the Tobacco shop is undetermined at this time.
Although it's nice that the building will be reopening, I wish it was going to be something that would add more to the community and downtown shopping.
