Recently a Republican Eagle reader asked:
“Are there plans for the city to improve the odor and taste of the water? We're new to Red Wing and love living here. We do have a problem with the metallic odor and taste of the tap water. We are trying to drink more tap water so we don't buy plastic bottles, but it's not pleasant at all.”
The short answer to this question is no, but let’s dig a little deeper.
Many factors play into water taste based on where the home is located and whether or not it has a water treatment system or softener, according to Deputy Director of Utilities Jerry Plein.
“Taste and odor in water is very subjective between people . . . we really do not get many calls about a metallic odor or taste complaint,” he said.
The city of Red Wing has five wells and eight reservoirs that are used to provide and store water for domestic, industrial and commercial users.
There are five independent water systems, six pumping stations and two treatment facilities that are regularly analyzed to ensure residents are receiving a safe water supply.
“Twin Bluff Treatment Facility [is on Pioneer Road and its] main processes to remove taste and odor is the aeration of the water once it is pumped out of the wells as well as the addition of chlorine and ammonia which also provide protection with disinfection,” Plein said.
Twin Bluff uses manganese green sand as a filter to reduce the levels of radionuclides, iron and manganese
The other treatment facility is Charlson Crest Water and is located behind Burnside Elementary School.
It uses the same manganese green sand filtration process as the Twin Bluff and produces up to 3,000 gallons of water per minute, according to the city.
“As far as the water distribution system goes, we flush every hydrant in town at least once a year which helps to keep the water fresh and clean the pipes in the distribution system,” Plein said. “Some areas of town use less water, and there are also some dead end lines in the system so we tend to flush those on a more regular basis.”
With all these systems in place and not a lot of resident complaints, there are no city plans to change the water process at this time, according to Plein.
Anyone interested in learning more about the city’s water systems can call Public Works at 651-385-3674.
