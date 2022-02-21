U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota District 1 died peacefully Feb.17 after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 59.
As required by law, an Aug. 9 special election will take place to decide Hagedorn’s replacement in what would have been his last five months of office, Secretary of State Steve Simon announced late last week.
Goodhue County residents will not be voting in the special election because it will occur within the old district boundaries and not the new 2022 maps, according to Simon. Rep. Angie Craig will continue to represent local areas until January 2023.
In the November election, Goodhue County will move from Congressional District 2 to Congressional District 1 due to population shifts reflected in new political maps released two days before Hagedorn’s death.
Special elections are called by the governor when a vacancy happens due to death or resignation. The process will transpire over the next six months to give overseas voters a chance to cast their ballot.
This will coincide with statewide primary elections Aug. 9 that decide the ballot for election in November. Under law, the candidates in the special election can run at the same time in the regular primary.
A special primary election will be held May 24 to determine who will run Aug.9 in the special election.
Following announcement of Hagedorn’s death, tributes poured in for the congressman.
His wife, Jennifer Carnahan, wrote on Facebook Feb.18, “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”
Hagedorn was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, to Kathleen and former congressman Tom Hagedorn.
“His formative years were spent on a 160-acre grain and livestock farm outside of Truman. Jim was part of a rich family tradition of farming, with his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all being southern Minnesota farmers. Jim and his sisters gained a firsthand understanding of farming and small business. He helped work the land, walk the bean fields, feed the hogs, maintain the property and appreciate country living and small town values,” according to Hagedorn’s office website.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared the following statement Feb.18, “Today I join Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and friends in mourning his passing. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. Jim was a passionate advocate for Southern Minnesota and his district. Since being elected to Congress, he has pushed for critical infrastructure projects like Highway 14 that have made life better for people in our state. I send my deepest condolences to Jennifer and all of Jim’s loved ones.”
Sen. Tina Smith said on Twitter, “Jim Hagedorn and I worked on opposite sides of the aisle but both worked to serve the people of Minnesota. No one should be taken away from us at such a young age. Thinking of Jennifer and all Jim’s family.”
