Building new property structures can be an exciting – yet overwhelming – task for homeowners, business entrepreneurs, farmers and contractors. Typically, the first step in this process is obtaining the necessary permits for smooth construction.
In Red Wing, no edifice can be created, repaired, removed, converted or demolished unless a building permit has been issued, according to its website.
Luckily for residents, the city makes all of their permits online accessible, with paper copies at the Community Development Building located at 419 Bush St.
“The application process can be done all online and with gas prices these days, it’s probably more affordable and faster,” Frank Peterson, building inspector, said. “We try to make this as easy as possible for people. I will walk people through the online process if they need the help.”
The following permits can be found on red-wing.org and require a description of the work, location and use of new structure.
Building
Plumbing
Mechanical
Demolition or moving
Roll-off dumpster parking
Building certificate
Once submitted, all applications will be reviewed and issued for work that meets Minnesota State Building codes and city requirements.
Permits will be considered null and void if authorized work does not begin within 190 days of acceptance date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.