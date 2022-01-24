The Red Wing Fire Department is offering a new option to get CPR certified with at-home instruction through the American Heart Association.
Residents can now complete an online learning class and then participate in a hands-on skills course.
The fire department provides the in-person training and citizens can choose from three different classes based on their needs.
Hands-only CPR
This form of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) excludes rescue breaths.
According to the fire department, “if you see a teen or adult collapse, you can perform hands-only CPR with two easy steps: call 911, and push hard and fast in the center of their chest.”
If you are interested in practicing hands-only on a mannequin with a paramedic, contact the Red Wing Fire Station at 651-388-7141 to set up an appointment. There is availability Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Taking this class without online instruction does not result in a certification.
CPR, AED and first aid
In this class, individuals learn how to relieve choking adults, children and infants and is designed for those with limited or no medical training.
The fire department recommends this option for people who need a course completion card for job requirements in CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use.
AEDs are “portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.
A first aid portion is available upon request.
Basic life support
The Basic Life Support CPR training course is accessible for those requesting certification.
Graduates will receive an American Heart Association BLS provider card, showing that they can “promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality CPR, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED,” according to the heart association.
To sign up, call the Red Wing Fire Station.
