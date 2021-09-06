People love their four-legged friends like family. Whether you’re a dog or cat person, you can’t deny the unwavering bond between animal and owner.
There are always the downs of pet ownership like potty training a stubborn puppy or teaching a kitten not to scratch up the furniture, but the ups make everything worth it.
A pet owner’s top priority is making sure their animal is healthy, happy and loved, which does include the task of pet licensing.
Some readers have wondered if their cat or dog needs to be licensed in Red Wing or Ellsworth. Perhaps someone is moving to the area or is simply unaware of the laws, having a pet registered is a required precaution to keep them safe.
Red Wing
Dogs and cats must be licensed with the River Bluff Humane Society. All pets need to have received an updated rabies vaccination before registration.
The license costs $10 a year for spayed/neutered and $20 for intact animals.
During the licensing process, each animal will receive a tag for a one-time cost of $5. If an animal is lost and then found, the license number on the tag will help determine the owner.
For more information, visit www.red-wing.org/783/Dog-Cat-Ordinance.
Ellsworth
All dogs 5 months and older must be licensed in Ellsworth, however cats don’t need to be. A license is $10 for spayed/neutered and $15 for intact dogs.
All dogs must be vaccinated for rabies before being considered eligible for a license.
For more information or to apply, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/government/municipal_government/town/ellsworth/licenses__permits.php.
