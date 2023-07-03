Fireworks will not be a part of Red Wing’s Fourth of July celebration this year.
Mississippi Alumination, a volunteer based group, has been behind the beautiful fireworks shows in Red Wing for the last seven years.
“It has been our pleasure to provide the fireworks for the community as a volunteer committee. We have decided this past year, 2022 is the last year we put on the big show, and we will no longer be providing fireworks on the Fourth of July,” the committee stated.
Unfortunately this year the team of volunteers made the tough decision to step away from their duties for an array of reasons.
“Several factors were a consideration in this difficult decision,” the committee stated.
The main reason for this decision was a lack of volunteers the committee was able to recruit.
“Our volunteer numbers are dwindling, and our volunteers can no longer take the time and effort to build this show due to other commitments,” they stated.
Another main factor in this decision was the funding for the fireworks. The gap in funding is too large for the committee to fill. Even with donations, they would need several more donors to fill their gap.
“The match provided by the City of Red Wing of $5,000 is not enough to put on the show that our community has come to expect,” the committee said.
They anticipate that the cost of fireworks has increased 25%, which would place the cost at almost $30,000.
The committee is thankful for the support they have received from the community, the city and many others that have had a hand in making the fireworks happen.
“We would like to give a big thanks to everyone who has supported, donated or that has volunteered in the past years. Thank you to all those that dropped off your aluminum cans or simply wrote us a check,” the committee said in an announcement on their Facebook page.
“Thank you to Red Wing Downtown Main Street for being our fiscal agent. Thank you to the City of Red Wing for matching our raised funds. Thank you to Charlie and Sharon Gardas for everything they did to make the show happen. Thank you to all the local guys that helped set up and take down on your holiday weekend. The list goes on and on,” they stated.
