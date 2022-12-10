Xcel Energy’s 2022 United Way Giving Campaign raised more than $5 million to support nonprofits and community organizations.
Employees, contractors and retirees donated more than $2.65 million during the five-week campaign to support organizations of their choice.
The Xcel Energy Foundation matched their contribution with gifts to local United Way chapters, amplifying the impact of these funds in supporting charitable causes in communities the company serves.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” said Brett Carter, Xcel Energy’s executive vice president, group president-utilities and chief customer officer.
Carter chaired the United Way Giving Campaign alongside Amanda Rome, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer.
“The generous gifts from our employees, contractors and retirees will help ensure our communities receive shelter, food, job training, medical care and more,” Carter said.
“We were excited to see $77,000 more in donations over last year’s giving campaign,” Rome added. “Our workforce not only donated to nonprofits important to them, but they also connected with one another through fun and inspirational events, such as an online auction, worksite kickoff events and virtual coffee chats.”
In Minnesota alone, contributions from donors and the foundation totaled $986,000, a 16% increase over the 2021 campaign.
“Even as their own costs of living rose, our employees made it a priority to step up and help out the communities they live and work in,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-Minnesota. “Giving is an important part of who we are. It’s another way for us to remain connected to the people we serve.”
Over 1,800 nonprofits received funding that supported their work to benefit community members’ health and quality of life by providing shelter, food, job training, medical care and more to those in need.
As part of the campaign, several Xcel Energy employees received participation prize grants to make an additional donation to a nonprofit of their choice. Kara Gibson, an engineer in Minneapolis, selected Paws and Claws Humane Society to receive her $5,000 grant.
“Throughout the pandemic, it became apparent that most people needed a pick-me-up and a reason to smile,” said Gibson, who has donated to the campaign for more than 10 years. “What better way to achieve this than with an animal that provides nothing but unconditional love? Animals give humans so much — me included — so I felt that the least I could do was help an organization that assists them.”
The annual United Way Giving Campaign is one element of Xcel Energy’s year-round commitment to giving back. Through the Xcel Energy Foundation, the company supports programs and organizations that fall under its focus areas of STEM career pathways, environmental sustainability and community vitality.
