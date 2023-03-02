Following the indecision during the Feb. 27 Red Wing City Council meeting the council is holding a workshop on Monday.
The council discussed virtual public comments during the meeting on Monday night and a proposal for changes caused disagreements among the council members.
There were concerns about eliminating virtual public commenting for community members and making the statement of intent optional for boards and commissions.
Some council members were on board with eliminating virtual public comment while others were firmly against it.
During the prior meeting, the resolution was brought to the council after it was discussed in an agenda meeting by the leadership committee. That committee consists of President Kim Beise, Vice President Don Kliewer and President Pro-tem Janie Farrar.
On Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, the council will discuss this topic further during a workshop and get some direction on what they want to vote on at the following meeting.
There will be an opportunity for the community to comment during the workshop.
