A 55-year-old woman from Red Wing was struck when crossing Third Street in downtown on Sunday. She later died of her injuries.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, just after 2 p.m., Goodhue County Dispatch received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the 400 block of West Third Street in Red Wing.
The Red Wing Police Department and Fire Department responded and found Marianne Dohnalek in the roadway with significant injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing and later flown via helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. The victim did not survive her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, an 81-year-old woman from Hager City remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
