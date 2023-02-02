During a hockey game on Feb. 6, 1996, Red Wing hockey player Seth Larson scored his first hat trick as a Red Wing High School sophomore.
That year the Wingers were on track to win a conference title and had a 14-game winning streak going.
The Wingers won the Feb. 6 game against Shakopee 13-0.
Larson hoped to remember that game and his first hat trick by saving the puck that he shot into the net three times in the first period of the game.
He sent the puck to a trophy shop in Hager City to get a plaque made and engraved with his name and the date of the game.
He never received the plaque, eventually forgetting about it.
Enter Sarah Cook.
She was rummaging through her mother’s attic last week and found a box of scrap wood from her grandfather's woodworking shop.
Cook’s grandfather owned Bystrom Woodworking in Hager City, and her grandparents also ran a trophy making business.
Lytle Bystrom made plaques and trophies for many local teams at the time.
Bystrom died unexpectedly a short time after making the plaque, and Larson’s commemoration of his first hat trick slipped through the cracks.
“When I was 9, my grandfather unexpectedly passed away, that was in 1997. At the time we collected some pieces of his from his workshop,” Cook said.
Those pieces sat in a box for 27 years until she came across it last week.
“Fast forward 27 years. I was helping my mom look through some old stuff in her attic, and I looked in one of the boxes full of scrap pieces of wood from my grandfather’s workshop,” Cook said.
“I saw this plaque sitting in there that was completely finished, and it had this guy's name on it and a used hockey puck on it from a game and I said, ‘Why do we have this? Why is this not in his possession?’ So I decided to try to find him,” she continued.
She turned to Facebook.
In less than 24 hours, she found Larson.
“I took the plaque home with me, and I put it up on Facebook at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night to see if anyone knew him or could help me find him,” she said.
Larson, who now lives in Albert Lea, woke to several Facebook messages. At first he was hesitant to click on the post his friends were talking about.
“I woke up Sunday morning, and I started receiving messages from friends that said here’s a post about you, someone’s looking for you,” Larson said.
“At first I was a little hesitant to click on it because with Facebook you never know,” he said. “But eventually I clicked on it and saw it and thought, ‘Wow this is really it.’”
Cook originally tracked down the wrong Seth Larson. As luck would have it, the two Seth Larsons know each other.
“He said, 'I'm Seth Larson the wrestler, you’re looking for the hockey player,’” Cook recalled. “He said ‘I have his number’ so I sent the wrong Seth Larson my phone number and told him to have the other Seth call me.”
Larson – the hockey player – called.
“It has just transpired into this awesome experience,” Larson said.
They met last week in Rochester, reuniting Larson with his plaque.
Larson had a plaque that Cook’s grandfather made commemorating the first goal he scored earlier in the season. He brought it when he met with Cook to unite the two plaques after more than two decades.
“The kicker is that he had a plaque that my grandpa had already made for him from about three months prior …,” Cook said.
Larson thought he received the plaque and had lost it. Over the years, he looked through old boxes trying to find it. He never did.
He remembered the logo on the puck from that game in 1996. Once he saw the photo, it all came back to him.
“Before I got the plaque back, and I saw the picture of it, I remembered that puck,” Larson said. “I would have a moment of reflection and go through some of my totes with newspaper clippings and trophies and other plaques, and I always thought I was going to find it and I never did.”
The timing worked out, technology was a big driver in helping track Larson down.
“I would have to assume I’d be very lucky to get it back 15 or 20 years ago, but, yeah, this was one of those things that Facebook was good for,” Larson said.
The timing was also right for Cook, having a reason to look through the boxes in her mother’s attic was the reason she found it in the first place.
“If I hadn’t nosed through that box, heaven knows where the plaque would’ve ended up,” Cook said.
Cook can’t help but think this is something her grandfather would have done while he was still here, making sure Larson received the plaque.
“In a way this is finishing the work that my grandfather never got to finish.”
