A 50-year-old Goodhue County woman has been arrested and accused of murder in the death of a newborn baby boy found in Lake Pepin in December 2003.
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly announced the arrest at a late morning press conference at the Law Enforcement Center in Red Wing.
The woman, Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, of Belvidere Township, was recently identified through DNA as the child’s mother.
The woman was charged in a criminal complaint of second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated, and a second charge of second-degree murder without intent.
Another baby girl discovered in the Mississippi River in 1999 also was linked to Matter through DNA. Kelly said that investigation is ongoing and further charges may be possible.
Matter was arrested at 6:38 a.m. Monday without incident, according to Kelly. She is currently in the Goodhue County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Kelly said a key component in the investigation was $10,000 raised by the Red Wing community to pay for the DNA data to be developed by a private firm.
Standing behind Kelly were former sheriffs and investigators who have worked on these cases for more than 20 years. Included in the group was Jeanne Madtson of Red Wing who provided a funeral and burial for three newborns found in the river over nearly a decade.
The third baby was discovered near the Prairie Island Marina in 2007. Kelly said that baby appears to not be related to the other two.
"The tenacity of several investigators in our office to obtain justice for these babies and the perseverance by our community who assisted us in finding answers have led us here today,” Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said. “We pray today’s arrest and charges provide some closure to all of those affected."
