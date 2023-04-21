It is that time of the year again in Minnesota, road construction projects have started.
A large project has started this month on Highway 61 on the bridge over Withers Harbor Drive.
“This past month, MnDOT started a two year project on Highway 61, which will replace their bridges over Withers Harbor Drive,” City Engineer Jay Owens said.
This project will impact traffic on Highway 61 throughout the duration of the project.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions along that strip of highway,
“Traffic will be shifted to the southerly lanes as work progresses on the northerly bridge,” Owens said. “This traffic restriction will be in place until the fall of 2023, at which time two lanes in each direction will be restored until the project resumes in the spring of 2024.”
In 2024 the project will continue on the southerly bridge and traffic will shift again.
On April 24, Withers Harbor Drive will close and remain closed for several weeks until the bridge demolition is completed.
On April 25 starting at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning, Highway 61 traffic will be single lanes in each direction in the southbound lanes.
Withers Harbor Drive will be open.
Once the work is completed, traffic will go back to single lane traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes for the remainder of the week.
According to the MnDOT website, “Motorists will not be able to make left turns off of Highway 61, but will be able to follow alternate routes that allow them to make turns, typically right turns, to reach the destinations off the highway.”
Detours will be posted throughout the projects duration.
Improvements will be made under the bridge during the project.
The construction will also impact Hay Creek Trail.
The trail will be closed in that section during construction.
According to the MnDOT website, “Hay Creek Trail under the bridge will be closed and detoured intermittently throughout the project while critical bridge activities are completed. This will occur during the construction season only.
MnDOT has a designated webpage for projects happening along Highway 61, the Withers Harbor Drive project page has more information and contact information for questions.
The work made throughout the project is dependent on weather.
Plans may be postponed depending on conditions.
MnDOT will announce any weather-related changes. There is an option to sign up for project updates, visit dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-red-wing-withers-harbor-bridge/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.