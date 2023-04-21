Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall from today will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Friday was 682.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.7 feet Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 684.1 feet on 04/17/1952. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall from today will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.3 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Houston, Crawford and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April 25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1 south of La Crosse. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM CDT Friday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 04/18/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall from today will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Friday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.0 feet Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&