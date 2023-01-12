The Red Wing community is invited to a winter carnival event hosted as a piece of the process in the Honoring Dakota Project.
The Honoring Dakota Project is an ongoing process through many organizations that are hoping to bring the Prairie Island Indian Community and Red Wing community together.
“This is more than just a mural. The mural will be a culmination of a year's worth of effort in hearing the stories and identifying the historical trauma and working with each community,'' Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida Foos said.
This Sunday, Jan. 15, the partners on the project are hosting a winter carnival in Prairie Island that will highlight some important parts of the Dakota heritage and culture.
The weekend will include ice fishing, a hike and harvest and storytelling at the Bark Lodge.
During this week the first sessions are being held by Thrive Unltd, the organization helping with the project.
Sessions are being held for the Prairie Island elders, Red Wing community seniors, Prairie Island youth and Red Wing youth.
The end result of the yearlong process will be a beautiful mural located in downtown Red Wing.
The mural will depict artwork that is inspired by input from the community sessions over the course of a year from both communities.
“There is an ongoing need to acknowledge the Dakota people, and art is a powerful way to uplift, honor and celebrate our shared rich cultures,” Heather Lawrenz from Red Wing Arts said.
The goal of the project is to help the communities find a way forward in continuing to build a strong relationship.
One discussion topic will be historical trauma and understanding what that is and how it affects the lives of people within the communities.
“The purpose of this project in bringing the mural together is we want to bridge the relationships between the Red Wing community and the Prairie Island Indian Community, because of how things have been throughout the years,” Jeremy Fields from Thrive Unltd said.
The winter carnival will be held at Treasure Island Paradise Cove from noon until 5 p.m. and at the Prairie Island Indian Community Bark Lodge starting at 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
A shuttle will bring people back and forth between the two locations for all of the activities planned for the day.
Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help with set up and tear down for the event. Visit signupgenius.com/go/60b054cacaf2daaf94-winter to sign up for two-hour volunteer shifts.
For more information about the Honoring Dakota Project visit honoringdakota.org or visit the Facebook page for the project @honoringdakota.
