Last weekend the Red Wing community gathered in Prairie Island to learn and listen.
Prairie Island Indian Community hosted a winter carnival event in collaboration with Red Wing organizations as a part of the Honoring Dakota Project.
The event welcomed community members from Red Wing, and both communities participated in activities together.
“All throughout this week, we have had some amazing opportunities to work with the communities in both Red Wing and here in Prairie Island,” Jeremy Fields, director of Thrive Unltd, said.
Participants learned about the history and importance of ice fishing, gathered around fires in tipis and the Bark Lodge to listen to stories.
The project is part of recent efforts to strengthen relationships between the two communities and the two cultures. Currently in the planning stages, a mural is planned celebrating the Dakota heritage.
The organizers of the project hope to see the continuation of relationship building between the communities after the completion of the mural.
One of the event coordinators, Nicky Buck felt that the partnership between many entities for this event showed that relationships are already being built.
She wants to see that continue and help to build bridges between the Red Wing community and the Prairie Island Indian Community.
“I think it was historic and beautiful that we partnered with Red Wing, so many different Red Wing entities were a part of this. Working with this team was beautiful,” Buck said.
After reflecting on the week of engagement sessions and the winter carnival, she can already see the growth and is looking forward to seeing the communities thrive together.
“It was a week long and every single day fulfilled my heart because it was both of my worlds coming together in a reconciling way,” she said.
The weekend event represented a sharing of cultures to Buck.
“It was nice to invite people into our world, because it is a bigger picture,” she said. “We need to save our home, and this is our shared place now. I think we’re at a moment in time where we have all the appropriate people in the places needed to make the community grow into fruition.”
The project continues to move forward over the course of the next several months. The timeline for the project includes more community sessions and the completion of the mural later this year.
The project has brought many people with unique skill sets together. It is bringing awareness and learning to both communities.
Red Wing residents are able to listen and learn about the Indigenous community and having a better understanding leads to stronger relationships.
“When I was invited to support this project, I enthusiastically leaned in. I could not have predicted the shift in my understanding of what work is needed and the sheer depth of possibilities to be discovered,” Red Wing Arts project manager Kim Lampe said. “I witnessed community members lean in with vulnerability throughout this series of conversations and events. Reconciliation and rebuilding of trust happen one interaction at a time. We are all learning how to be better relatives.”
There are more events in the works and the next step in this project will be more engagement sessions and events during Earth Week this April.
“My team on Prairie Island was so excited and so much fun doing this and the day after the event they said, ‘What’s next?’ and they are ready for more,” Buck said
During the time between events there are groups that continue working to build relationships like a book club.
The continuation of learning and listening is key in this project and the goal is to see that happen long after the mural takes its place downtown Red Wing, Buck said.
“I think this is the very beginning of something so beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.