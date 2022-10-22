West End Liquor has been a staple in the community for many years, and owners Kip and Cate Earney and their dog Cooper always have provided great customer service.
Walking into West End Liquor in the mornings before noon, you could almost always expect Cooper to greet you at the door.
The Earney’s recently said goodbye to their dog and best employee Cooper after 14½ years. During those years, Cooper would come to work at West End Liquor every week.
Cooper is a chocolate Lab and he lived a long life. When it was his time to go, he was in good health, he was just old.
“He has been working here every day Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, so he was with me here every day,” Kip Earney said. “He always rode shotgun in my truck, and we’d always have a fun ride from the bank to Caribou Coffee, and he knew exactly where to go, and he was with me so often that everyone knew his name.”
Cooper became the face of West End Liquor over time. Once he started to come to work with Earney each morning, customers and residents began to expect to see him.
Then he appeared on the advertisements and the business Facebook page.
“We started putting him in our print ads and on our website and our theater ads, we wanted to include him whenever we could because he was the face of the business in a way,” Earney said.
“It got to a point where people would expect him to be here.People would set their shopping schedule according to Cooper,” Cate Earney added.
When the Earney’s first got Cooper, Kip Earney wasn’t sure he wanted another dog so soon after he had lost his previous dog.
Cate Earney saw a newspaper advertisement for Cooper and on a whim they decided to adopt him.
He called the number in the advertisement, and Cooper’s owner on the other line said that the Earney’s were one of many callers.
“I got home from work one day, and Cate said, ‘I left something up on the computer you should take a look at’ and I went in the house and I opened it up and there was a picture of Cooper in the Star Tribune,” Earney said.
“I looked at it and I called the guy and when he answered he said, ‘Well you’re like the 200th caller I’ve had today, tell me your story,’ and I told him about where we live and how I hunt, and he decided it would be a good fit,” he continued.
They drove to Plymouth with their kids and brought Cooper home to Red Wing.
“When we got there the guy introduced himself and he said, ‘My name is Kip and this is my wife Cathy,’ and I go, ‘I’m Kip, and this is my wife Cathy,’ and it was such a weird coincidence,” Earney said.
In a way, the Earney’s believe it was fate that brought Cooper to them.
Besides coming to work with Earney everyday, they spent time together hunting. Cooper even won a contest through Outdoor News called “Outdoor News Huntin Buddy.”
“He was a beautiful hunting dog, too, he did everything to a T. He won this contest with Outdoor News, he got to be on the cover of Minnesota Outdoor News, and he got a year's supply of dog food,” Earney said.
Cooper was not only famous in Red Wing, but now across the state. Many people across Minnesota received the Outdoor News Magazine with him on the cover.
Because everyone throughout town knew Cooper there was an outpouring of support to the Earney’s when they posted the news on Facebook.
With over 150 comments and 500 likes, the Earney’s realized how loved Cooper really was in Red Wing.
In Cooper’s memory they will be donating money to Black Dog Animal Hospital, some of that money will be going to a new bench in their waiting room to honor Cooper’s legacy.
“Some people will say, ‘It’s just a dog,’ but people with a pet as close to them as we were with Cooper know how special he was to us,” Earney said.
