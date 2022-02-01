The Goodhue County Board met Feb.1 to discuss the Welch Township rezoning, a five-year bridge replacement program and more.
Here is what you need to know.
Welch Township rezoning
Board members approved the Welch rezoning request to retitle all A-3 urban fringe parcels to A-2 agriculture within township lands west of Red Wing from the Wisconsin boundary to the Cannon River.
According to Samantha Pierret, zoning administrator, this change will help landowners become eligible to split their parcels into smaller properties.
“Staff is regularly contacted by property owners in A-3 zoned sections regarding splitting their property and building eligibility,” Pierret said during a Planning Advisory Commission meeting Jan.10. “Properties that are under 35-acres are not eligible to be split due to the 35-acre minimum lot size, which results in difficulties obtaining financing and selling homestead sites separate from agriculture or forest lands.”
A-3 zones are used to generate farming expansion and limit housing in areas close to city centers.
In A-2 zones, a higher dwelling density is available for areas that have scattered large farms and feedlots, leaving room for more non-farm small parcels.
Now within the rezoned area, 12 single family dwellings are allowed within each section in the township. Sections are of varying sizes in each township.
Bridge program
Greg Isakson, public works director, presented the county’s five-year bridge program, which plans for the replacement of an average of four structures each year.
Replacement priority list
2022
Bridge LT10 located in Kenyon at 50th Avenue for an estimated $195,000
Bridge L0698 located in Wanamingo at 63rd Avenue for an estimated $300,000
Bridge L0574 located in Florence at Hill Avenue for an estimated $295,000
Bridge L5948 located in Cherry Grove at 110th Avenue for an estimated $255,000
Bridge L0546 located at County Road 57 for an estimated $610,000
Bridge L8937 located in Holden at 20th Avenue for an estimated $150,000
2023
Bridge L0618 located in Featherstone at 325th Avenue for an estimated $215,000
Bridge L0624 located in Wanamingo at 90th Avenue for an estimated $215,000
Bridge L0701 located in Zumbrota at 400th Avenue for an estimated $250,000
2024
Bridge 25502 at County Road 45 for an estimated $550,000
Bridge 25501 at County Highway 2 for an estimated $800,000
Bridge L0549 located in Welch at Welch Trail for an estimated $275,000
Bridge L2510 located in Pine Island at 511th Street for an estimated $500,000
2025
Bridge 25516 located at County Highway 8 for an estimated $970,000
Bridge L0679 located in Goodhue at 370th Street for an estimated $350,000
Bridge L0740 located in Pine Island at 195th Avenue for an estimated $375,000
Bridge L0612 located in Vasa at 325th Street for an estimated $275,000
2026
Bridge R0901 located in Kenyon at Goodhue Avenue for an estimated $250,000
Bridge L6387 located in Holden at 430th Avenue for an estimated $300,000
Bridge L0415 located at County Highway 7 for an estimated $300,000
Bridge 25J07 located in Belle Creek at 360th Street for an estimated $325,000
Bridge 97629 located in Zumbrota at 460th Street for an estimated $300,000
County Ditch 1 bids
Ellingson Drainage, Inc. has been granted the County Ditch 1 Lateral Titles A, B, C and D construction contract with the lowest bid of $171,964.40.
Lisa Hanni, representative of the drainage authority, and Chris Otterness, assigned engineer, have the authority to change this order up to 10% of the contract bid.
Detention center food services
The Goodhue County Adult Detention Center has reached an agreement with Summit Food Service to provide daily meals for their inmates.
In 2021, breakfast, lunch and dinner meal rates were $3.521 per inmate with $3.015 snack bag for individuals with supplemental dietary needs.
The 2022-2024 food agreement includes a raise in prices, which are based on population size.
For the last four months, the center has housed an average of 53 inmates per day, meaning they will now pay $4.080 per meal.
According to Sheriff Marty Kelly, once the pandemic is more under control, they expect a population increase of 55-60 individuals which will drop meal prices down to $3.556 to $3.79.
Snowmobile safety
The Sheriff’s Office received a snowmobile safety grant for $4,663 per year for two years from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Funds will be used to cover costs associated with labor and equipment in the enforcement of off highway vehicle laws, staff training, and youth education classes.
