Women’s History Month
Time: 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Date: March 23
Location: Goodhue County History Center
Cost: Members $7, non-members $10
In honor of women's history month, Goodhue County History Center is partnering with the Red Wing area AAUS to bring an evening program talking about a topic in women's history. Sign up today to reserve your spot by calling the museum at 651-388-6024
Phil Thompson Duo
Time: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Date: March 23
Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino Parlay Lounge
Cost: Free
The Phil Thompson Duo, Piano and Sax, perform at Parlay Lounge.
Sing Me a Country Song
Time: 1:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Date: March 24
Location: Sheldon Theatre
Cost: Kids free, tickets $17-$31.
Enjoy the great country duets and hits through the years with Bobby Vandell and Colleen Raye. These two talented performers have a perfect vocal blend and natural rapport with the audience. You’ll hear songs from Johnny and June, Loretta and Conway, Lady Antebellum. Kenny and Dolly, Crystal Gayle and Eddie Rabbit, and more.
The Jerry Schmitt Band
Time: 8:30 p.m.- 11:55 p.m.
Date: March 24
Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Cost: No cover charge
The Jerry Schmitt Band will be performing in the Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort & Casino.
Kids Sleepy Sloth Paint Party
Time: noon - 2 p.m.
Date: March 25
Location: Boxrud’s Resale and Gifts, 417 Main St., Red Wing.
Cost: $25
More information: https://brushedbydesigncreations.com
Pale Ales Bluegrass Band
Time: 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Date: March 25
Location: Hobgoblin Music and Stoney End Harps
Cost: $18
Over the past 20 years this band, unbeknownst to its members, have been preparing for this moment when they come together musically to honor their mutual love of traditional bluegrass music along with their 1970’s Americana influences.
The Whiskies
Time: 8:30 p.m.- 11:55 p.m.
Date: March 25
Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Cost: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.