OscarThompson1.JPG
One of the many paintings by Oscar Thompson showcased at the show. This one is from 1994. Melissa Thorud/Republican Eagle.

Earth Week Events

Date: April 16-22

Cost: Free events

Earth Week is April 16-22 and the Red Wing Sustainability Commission and many local organizations has events and activities planned. There will be informative presentations, the Mighty Mississippi Clean-up, community walking events and many more activities to participate in. A full list of activities and events is on the city’s website red-wing.org/1089/Earth-Week-2023

redwingearthweek.jpeg

Dakota lands of present Red Wing

Time: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Location: Red Wing Ignite Community Room, 419 Bush St.

Cost: Free

The community is invited to a presentation about the Red Wing area and what the land was like before European settlement. “The audience will be provided a vision of the nature-related aspects of the Red Wing area: What was it like for those who were here before the wave of European settlement?  What natural forces shaped this land? What did the landscape look like? What did it support, and what were some of the resources that made this land so valuable for the Dakota people that lived here for generations?”

Business After Hours

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Location: Merchants Bank, 2835 South Service Drive

Cost: Free

The Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours with local businesses. It provides an opportunity for businesses to connect with each other and learn more about the happenings in the business community. 

History break

Time: noon

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Location: Goodhue County Historical Society

Cost: Donations welcomed

This month's Goodhue County Historical Society History Break is focusing on the life and art of Oscar Thompson. “The history of Oscar Thompson’s life and his folk art will be presented by his sister, Lois Thompson Wipperling. You will learn what Oscar’s paintings portrayed as well as the history of farm life from 1920-1950.”

Trivia night 

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 20

Location: Red Wing Public Library

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Public Library is hosting a trivia night, test your knowledge on general topics. 

Trivia mania

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 20

Location: Home Plate Grill and the Dugout Lounge

Cost: Free

“Trivia Mania – The World's Best Trivia Played at Home Plate Grill and The Dugout Lounge

Questions about everything. Free to play. Fabulous prizes. Fun for all. Home Plate Grill and The Dugout Lounge is located at 227 Bush St., HomePlate-dugout.com.”

Barrel House

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, April 21

Location: Red Wing Barrel House

Cost: Free

The Swamp Kings are performing live at the Red Wing Barrel House.

Earth Day at Culver’s

Date: Saturday, April 22

Location: Red Wing Culver’s, 179 Tyler Road

“In honor of Earth Day get a dirt cup sundae for just $2. Offer valid in store only. Culver`s will give $1 to a local FFA chapter for each dirt cup purchased at Culver’s of Red Wing.”

Back to Prom

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 22

Location: St. James Hotel

“We hope you are working on your best promposal... in the Summit Room. Cash bar, dinner, DJ, and don’t worry, we will crown Prom King and Queen during the dance. Do not miss this inaugural event. This event is 21+. Tickets are now on sale on TOCK.”

Barrel House

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 22

Location: Red Wing Barrel House

Cost: Free

Ross William Perry Band are performing live at the Red Wing Barrel House.

B2Wins

B2Wins.png
B2Wins will perform at the Sheldon Theater. Photo from Sheldon Theater.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 22

Location: Sheldon Theater

Cost: Tickets $35 / $27 / $ 19 / Kids Play Free

“Fun loving twin brothers present ‘Top 40 From the Last 40.’  Four decades of the music you know and love with a unique twist. This unforgettable, engaging show is all ages and features one of a kind renditions of everything from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, Louis Armstrong to Dua Lipa, Michael Jackson to Daft Punk. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh and take your soul on a feel good ride through the chart topping hits of American music.”

