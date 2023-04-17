Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Very high flows continue on all area rivers this week, due to the remains of the spring snowmelt, rain and snow this past weekend, and more rain in the forecast for later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 680.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Monday was 680.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1030 AM CDT Monday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet Saturday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1115 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1115 AM CDT Monday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/12/1997. &&