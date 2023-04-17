Earth Week Events
Date: April 16-22
Cost: Free events
Earth Week is April 16-22 and the Red Wing Sustainability Commission and many local organizations has events and activities planned. There will be informative presentations, the Mighty Mississippi Clean-up, community walking events and many more activities to participate in. A full list of activities and events is on the city’s website red-wing.org/1089/Earth-Week-2023.
Dakota lands of present Red Wing
Time: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 19
Location: Red Wing Ignite Community Room, 419 Bush St.
Cost: Free
The community is invited to a presentation about the Red Wing area and what the land was like before European settlement. “The audience will be provided a vision of the nature-related aspects of the Red Wing area: What was it like for those who were here before the wave of European settlement? What natural forces shaped this land? What did the landscape look like? What did it support, and what were some of the resources that made this land so valuable for the Dakota people that lived here for generations?”
Business After Hours
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, April 18
Location: Merchants Bank, 2835 South Service Drive
Cost: Free
The Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours with local businesses. It provides an opportunity for businesses to connect with each other and learn more about the happenings in the business community.
History break
Time: noon
Date: Wednesday, April 19
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society
Cost: Donations welcomed
This month's Goodhue County Historical Society History Break is focusing on the life and art of Oscar Thompson. “The history of Oscar Thompson’s life and his folk art will be presented by his sister, Lois Thompson Wipperling. You will learn what Oscar’s paintings portrayed as well as the history of farm life from 1920-1950.”
Trivia night
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 20
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Public Library is hosting a trivia night, test your knowledge on general topics.
Trivia mania
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 20
Location: Home Plate Grill and the Dugout Lounge
Cost: Free
“Trivia Mania – The World's Best Trivia Played at Home Plate Grill and The Dugout Lounge
Questions about everything. Free to play. Fabulous prizes. Fun for all. Home Plate Grill and The Dugout Lounge is located at 227 Bush St., HomePlate-dugout.com.”
Barrel House
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, April 21
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
The Swamp Kings are performing live at the Red Wing Barrel House.
Earth Day at Culver’s
Date: Saturday, April 22
Location: Red Wing Culver’s, 179 Tyler Road
“In honor of Earth Day get a dirt cup sundae for just $2. Offer valid in store only. Culver`s will give $1 to a local FFA chapter for each dirt cup purchased at Culver’s of Red Wing.”
Back to Prom
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 22
Location: St. James Hotel
“We hope you are working on your best promposal... in the Summit Room. Cash bar, dinner, DJ, and don’t worry, we will crown Prom King and Queen during the dance. Do not miss this inaugural event. This event is 21+. Tickets are now on sale on TOCK.”
Barrel House
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 22
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Ross William Perry Band are performing live at the Red Wing Barrel House.
B2Wins
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 22
Location: Sheldon Theater
Cost: Tickets $35 / $27 / $ 19 / Kids Play Free
“Fun loving twin brothers present ‘Top 40 From the Last 40.’ Four decades of the music you know and love with a unique twist. This unforgettable, engaging show is all ages and features one of a kind renditions of everything from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, Louis Armstrong to Dua Lipa, Michael Jackson to Daft Punk. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh and take your soul on a feel good ride through the chart topping hits of American music.”
