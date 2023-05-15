Weitzel and Cornejo at Anderson Center

Artwork by Cynthia Weitzel (Left) and Embroidery by a Wandering House participant (Right). Photo from the Anderson Center at Tower View.

Lego Club

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Location: Red Wing Public Library

Cost: Free

The Lego Club is open to kids first grade and up. The library recommends pre-registration by calling the library at 651-385-3673 or stopping by the front desk to let them know you’ll be there. 

Preschool Story Time

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Red Wing Public Library

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Public Library holds weekly story times for preschoolers in the story well.

History Break 

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: noon

Location: Goodhue County History Center

Cost: Donations welcomed

“Drawing on archival research, speaker Ursula Lang will present early findings about the inception of the Geological Society of Minnesota, early activities of the GSM, and in particular the motivations for developing roadside markers at sites of geological interest. In addition, she will share work in progress developed as a Resident at the Anderson Center, focused on these markers and other sites of “public geology” in and around the Red Wing area.”

Amazon Hub

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: noon

Location: Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Amazon Hub. “The Amazon Hub program is officially in Red Wing, MN! Empowering owners to utilize their existing staff, infrastructure, and resources to earn additional revenue by delivering packages to their communities.”

Refined Skin Medi Spa

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Refined Skin Medi Spa 

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for Refined Skin Medi Spa. “At Refined Skin they take pride in offering a new level of service that starts with how their staff are selected and how their standards are taught. This environment allows each of their professionals to cater to their clients, personally assisting them, making the most of their time spent with them, ensuring comfort, convenience, and control.”

Toddler Story Time

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Red Wing Public Library

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Public Library hosts story times each week in the story well. 

Overbooked Book Club

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Red Wing Public Library in the community room

Cost: Free

“Anybody interested in reading and discussing books is welcome to join us in the Community Room at the Library on the third Thursday of the month from 5-6pm. Discussion centers around the monthly selection and other books we have enjoyed. Visitors and new members are always welcome.”

Trivia Night

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Red Wing Public Library in the foot room

Cost: Free, register online at redwing.lib.mn.us/trivia-night/ 

“Welcome to our pub style trivia night!  You can enter with friends as a 2, 3, or 4 person team or come by yourself and we'll put you on a team. We provide snacks and the winning team will receive a prize.If you are registering a team, only one person needs to fill out a form. We just need to know how many people will be there, as we are limited to a maximum of 40 participants and 10 teams. We hate to turn people away so when there are multiple small teams we will try to combine them so the most people get a chance to play. It's free and you don't need a library card to play. Restricted to ages 18 and up.”

Trivia Mania

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

Location: Home Plate Grill and The Dugout Lounge

Cost: Free

Trivia mania at the Home Plate Grill and Dugout on Thursdays. 

Drive in car show

Date: Friday, May 19

Time: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: Falk Auto Body

Cost: Free

“Stop down to Clay City and enjoy a family friendly evening viewing classic and modern cars and trucks from the surrounding area. There will be food trucks on site to pick up a dinner and treats as well.”

Exhibition reception

Date: Friday, May 19

Time: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: The Anderson Center at Tower View

“Join us at the Anderson Center on Friday, May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a summer exhibitions reception for Way: Deaf Way, All the Way by Cynthia Weitzel and Threads of Connection & Belonging by Cecilia Cornejo. Refreshments will be provided. Way: Deaf Way, All The Way runs May 20 – August 12, 2023 in the Main Gallery. Threads of Connection & Belonging runs May 13 – July 30, 2023 in the new Untitled Gallery.”

Swamp Kings

Date: Friday, May 19

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Red Wing Barrel House

Cost: Free

Enjoy live music for free at The Barrel House every weekend.

Greater Things Paint Party

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Boxrud’s Resale and Gifts

Cost: Pre-registration required, $35 for materials 

“$35 to sign yo and receive a 11x 14” canvas.  Boxrud`s Resale and Gifts is located at 417 Main Street, 651-212-6221.”

True Heat Live Music

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Red Wing Barrel House

Cost: Free

Enjoy live music for free at The Barrel House every weekend.

Mighty Mississippi River Clean-up

Mighty Mississippi Clean Up

Many families and community members helped out in the Mighty Mississippi Cleanup. Melissa Thorud/Republican Eagle.

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Location: Colvill Park and Vermillion River at Sturgeon Lake Road and County Road 18

Cost: Free

Rescheduled clean up events for the Mighty Mississippi Clean Up challenge with Goodhue County and the City of Red Wing. Bring gloves and water and be ready to clean trash from these two locations. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you