Lego Club
Date: Tuesday, May 16
Time: 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
The Lego Club is open to kids first grade and up. The library recommends pre-registration by calling the library at 651-385-3673 or stopping by the front desk to let them know you’ll be there.
Preschool Story Time
Date: Wednesday, May 17
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Public Library holds weekly story times for preschoolers in the story well.
History Break
Date: Wednesday, May 17
Time: noon
Location: Goodhue County History Center
Cost: Donations welcomed
“Drawing on archival research, speaker Ursula Lang will present early findings about the inception of the Geological Society of Minnesota, early activities of the GSM, and in particular the motivations for developing roadside markers at sites of geological interest. In addition, she will share work in progress developed as a Resident at the Anderson Center, focused on these markers and other sites of “public geology” in and around the Red Wing area.”
Amazon Hub
Date: Wednesday, May 17
Time: noon
Location: Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Amazon Hub. “The Amazon Hub program is officially in Red Wing, MN! Empowering owners to utilize their existing staff, infrastructure, and resources to earn additional revenue by delivering packages to their communities.”
Refined Skin Medi Spa
Date: Wednesday, May 17
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Refined Skin Medi Spa
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for Refined Skin Medi Spa. “At Refined Skin they take pride in offering a new level of service that starts with how their staff are selected and how their standards are taught. This environment allows each of their professionals to cater to their clients, personally assisting them, making the most of their time spent with them, ensuring comfort, convenience, and control.”
Toddler Story Time
Date: Thursday, May 18
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Public Library hosts story times each week in the story well.
Overbooked Book Club
Date: Thursday, May 18
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library in the community room
Cost: Free
“Anybody interested in reading and discussing books is welcome to join us in the Community Room at the Library on the third Thursday of the month from 5-6pm. Discussion centers around the monthly selection and other books we have enjoyed. Visitors and new members are always welcome.”
Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, May 18
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library in the foot room
Cost: Free, register online at redwing.lib.mn.us/trivia-night/
“Welcome to our pub style trivia night! You can enter with friends as a 2, 3, or 4 person team or come by yourself and we'll put you on a team. We provide snacks and the winning team will receive a prize.If you are registering a team, only one person needs to fill out a form. We just need to know how many people will be there, as we are limited to a maximum of 40 participants and 10 teams. We hate to turn people away so when there are multiple small teams we will try to combine them so the most people get a chance to play. It's free and you don't need a library card to play. Restricted to ages 18 and up.”
Trivia Mania
Date: Thursday, May 18
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Home Plate Grill and The Dugout Lounge
Cost: Free
Trivia mania at the Home Plate Grill and Dugout on Thursdays.
Drive in car show
Date: Friday, May 19
Time: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Location: Falk Auto Body
Cost: Free
“Stop down to Clay City and enjoy a family friendly evening viewing classic and modern cars and trucks from the surrounding area. There will be food trucks on site to pick up a dinner and treats as well.”
Exhibition reception
Date: Friday, May 19
Time: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Location: The Anderson Center at Tower View
“Join us at the Anderson Center on Friday, May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a summer exhibitions reception for Way: Deaf Way, All the Way by Cynthia Weitzel and Threads of Connection & Belonging by Cecilia Cornejo. Refreshments will be provided. Way: Deaf Way, All The Way runs May 20 – August 12, 2023 in the Main Gallery. Threads of Connection & Belonging runs May 13 – July 30, 2023 in the new Untitled Gallery.”
Swamp Kings
Date: Friday, May 19
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Enjoy live music for free at The Barrel House every weekend.
Greater Things Paint Party
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Boxrud’s Resale and Gifts
Cost: Pre-registration required, $35 for materials
“$35 to sign yo and receive a 11x 14” canvas. Boxrud`s Resale and Gifts is located at 417 Main Street, 651-212-6221.”
True Heat Live Music
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Enjoy live music for free at The Barrel House every weekend.
Mighty Mississippi River Clean-up
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.
Location: Colvill Park and Vermillion River at Sturgeon Lake Road and County Road 18
Cost: Free
Rescheduled clean up events for the Mighty Mississippi Clean Up challenge with Goodhue County and the City of Red Wing. Bring gloves and water and be ready to clean trash from these two locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.