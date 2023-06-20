Plein Air Art Festival 

Date: June 19-24

Time: All day

Location: Red Wing Area

Red Wing Arts is hoting their Plein Air Art Festival through June 24. They are hosting a variety of events all week that are open to the public. For more information visit redwingarts.org

History Break at Goodhue County History Center

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: noon

Location: Goodhue County Historical Society

Cost: Free, donations welcome

History Break at the Goodhue County Historical Society this month features the Sheldon Theater Brass Band. Speaker Dr. Glen Newton is a member of the Historic Brass Society and has given several presentations about the history of brass bands in Minnesota for the society’s Early Brass Festivals. The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band, in which he plays euphonium, has given the premiere performance of several of Glen’s compositions.

Nation Wide Boogie live music

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Red Wing Barrel House

Cost: Free

Nation Wide Boogie will be performing live at Red Wing Barrel House. The Barrel House hosts live music most weekends. 

Red Wing Area Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Location: Levee Street by the Depot

Cost: Free

The Red Wing Area Farmers Market takes place every Saturday by the Depot. There are dozens of vendors, activities and live music to enjoy every weekend. Support local farmers by stopping at the farmers market. 

Voices of the Valley- Lee Mesinger

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Location: Welch Access Station on the Cannon Valley Trail

Cost: Free

Music at the Welch Access Station on the Cannon Valley Trail, this weekend Lee Mesinger will be performing guitar and vocals. 

 

Fair Trade Books-meet the author

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Location: Fair Trade Books

Cost: Free

Authors Cara Clark and Earl Bye will be signing their new book “Eagles of Red Wing” at Fair Trade Books. “Cara and I picked the best photos for this book and added pictures of attractions in Red Wing, like weekly concerts in the park, river cruise ships, the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival, and more. We collaborated with the National Eagle Center to review our content about eagles.” 

Wade Snake live music

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Red Wing Barrel House

Cost: Free

Wade Snake will be performing live at Red Wing Barrel House. The Barrel House hosts live music most weekends. 

