Plein Air Art Festival
Date: June 19-24
Time: All day
Location: Red Wing Area
Red Wing Arts is hoting their Plein Air Art Festival through June 24. They are hosting a variety of events all week that are open to the public. For more information visit redwingarts.org.
History Break at Goodhue County History Center
Date: Wednesday, June 21
Time: noon
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society
Cost: Free, donations welcome
History Break at the Goodhue County Historical Society this month features the Sheldon Theater Brass Band. Speaker Dr. Glen Newton is a member of the Historic Brass Society and has given several presentations about the history of brass bands in Minnesota for the society’s Early Brass Festivals. The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band, in which he plays euphonium, has given the premiere performance of several of Glen’s compositions.
Nation Wide Boogie live music
Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Nation Wide Boogie will be performing live at Red Wing Barrel House. The Barrel House hosts live music most weekends.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Location: Levee Street by the Depot
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market takes place every Saturday by the Depot. There are dozens of vendors, activities and live music to enjoy every weekend. Support local farmers by stopping at the farmers market.
Voices of the Valley- Lee Mesinger
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: Welch Access Station on the Cannon Valley Trail
Cost: Free
Music at the Welch Access Station on the Cannon Valley Trail, this weekend Lee Mesinger will be performing guitar and vocals.
Fair Trade Books-meet the author
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: Fair Trade Books
Cost: Free
Authors Cara Clark and Earl Bye will be signing their new book “Eagles of Red Wing” at Fair Trade Books. “Cara and I picked the best photos for this book and added pictures of attractions in Red Wing, like weekly concerts in the park, river cruise ships, the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival, and more. We collaborated with the National Eagle Center to review our content about eagles.”
Wade Snake live music
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Wade Snake will be performing live at Red Wing Barrel House. The Barrel House hosts live music most weekends.
