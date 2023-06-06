Concert in the Park: The Tennessee Stiffs
Date: Wednesday, June 7
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
“The Stiffs- who hail not from the Volunteer State, but that other roots-music Mecca: Austin, TX- dip their bucket deep into the well of American Music.” Free concerts in the park are back at Central Park this summer, sponsored by Red Wing Arts.
A.P. Anderson Gala
Date: Thursday, June 8
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Anderson Center at Tower View
Cost: Tickets $80. For registration, visit AndersonCenter.org/Gala or call 651-388-2009.
“We are excited to honor influential composer. Musician and educator Nirmala Rajasekar with the prestigious A.P. Anderson Award in a ceremony and program during this event. There will be a silent auction, a gourmet plated dinner and live music.”
Welcome Back Pezi Hota to He Mni Can
Date: Thursday, June 8
Time: 5:50 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Location: Base of He Mni Can (Follow East 5th Street to parking)
Cost: Free
“Learn from the oral history of the Dakota ways and transplant sage plants onto He Mni Can which involved hiking up the trails and stairs to the designated transplant area carrying small shovels, plants and water. All abilities are welcome.”
A.M. Expresso
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.
Location: Deer Crest Senior Living
Cost: Free
Goodhue Living Open House
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Goodhue Living 108 County 9 Boulevard, Goodhue, MN.
Cost: Free
“Come tour our exceptional community, have a snack, play a game and chat with residents and staff. For more information visit www.goodhueliving.com.”
Carriage House concert
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery
Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Please join us Friday for an intimate, listening room performance by Carriage House, Taylor James Donskey and Tennessee Stiffs, in the Red Wing Arts Depot and Shoppe. An Apropos location, as this will be a farewell show for Carriage House as they prepare to move to La Cross this summer.”
Red Wing Arts Plein Air Festival
Date: June 10- June 23
Time: All day
Location: Red Wing
Cost: Free
“Red Wing Arts celebrates our 17th annual event in 2023, bringing artists to our community from around the region to paint “recognizable” Red Wing en Plein Air. Meaning approximately “open air” in French, Plein Air is a study of how light and shadow interact with things, creating a snapshot of one moment in time that can never be repeated. Our exhibit includes over 100 works that are judged and hung in our Depot Gallery. In 2023, participating artists will compete for $5,000 in cash prizes.”
