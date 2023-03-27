Elvis Impersonator
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Date: March 30
Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino Parlay Lounge
Cost: Free
AM Expresso
Time: 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.
Date: March 31
Location: Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity, 614 Plum St.
AM Expresso events are hosted by the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and local chamber members. “AM Expresso events are an excellent way to connect with others, learn more about fellow businesses and hear about what’s new with our host businesses. For more information contact the chamber office at 651-388-4719
Junk FM performs
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Date: March 31
Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Parlay Lounge
Cost: Free
Family Fun Day
Time: noon- 3 p.m.
Date: April 1
Location: Goodhue County Historical Society
Cost: Free
The Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting their Hop into Spring Family Fun Day. Participants will paint their own flower pots while learning about vegetables that local farmers grow in the spring. Then participants will be able to bring seeds home to plant in their own painted pot.
Bike Paint Party
Time: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
Date: April 1
Location: Boxrud’s Resale and Gifts, 417 Main St.
Cost: $35
Dessa
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: April 1
Location: Sheldon Theater
Cost: $21-$39
“Her resume as a musician includes performances at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, co-compositions for 100-voice choir, performances with the Minnesota Orchestra, and top-200 entries on the Billboard charts. She contributed to the #1 album The Hamilton Mixtape and the RBG documentary; her track, “Congratulations,” has notched over 20 million streams.”
