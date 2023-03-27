Dessa.png
Dessa will be performing at Sheldon Theater on April 1. Photo from Sheldon Theater.
 

Elvis Impersonator 

Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Date: March 30 

Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino Parlay Lounge

Cost: Free

AM Expresso 

Time: 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.

Date: March 31

Location: Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity, 614 Plum St.

AM Expresso events are hosted by the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and local chamber members. “AM Expresso events are an excellent way to connect with others, learn more about fellow businesses and hear about what’s new with our host businesses. For more information contact the chamber office at 651-388-4719

Junk FM performs

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Date: March 31

Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Parlay Lounge

Cost: Free

hopintospring.jpeg
Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting a Hop into Spring Family Fun Day, people will learn about local farming in the spring. Photo from Goodhue County Historical Society.
 

Family Fun Day

Time: noon- 3 p.m.

Date: April 1

Location: Goodhue County Historical Society 

Cost: Free

The Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting their Hop into Spring Family Fun Day. Participants will paint their own flower pots while learning about vegetables that local farmers grow in the spring. Then participants will be able to bring seeds home to plant in their own painted pot. 

Bike Paint Party

Time: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Date: April 1

Location: Boxrud’s Resale and Gifts, 417 Main St.

Cost: $35 

Dessa

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: April 1 

Location: Sheldon Theater

Cost: $21-$39

Her resume as a musician includes performances at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, co-compositions for 100-voice choir, performances with the Minnesota Orchestra, and top-200 entries on the Billboard charts. She contributed to the #1 album The Hamilton Mixtape and the RBG documentary; her track, “Congratulations,” has notched over 20 million streams.”

